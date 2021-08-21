Allworth Financial LP Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,607.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

