Allworth Financial LP Has $25.21 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

