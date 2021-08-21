Allworth Financial LP Has $351.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 6.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $351,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

