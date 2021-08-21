Allworth Financial LP Has $511,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

