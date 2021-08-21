Allworth Financial LP Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.76% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

