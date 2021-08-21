Allworth Financial LP Purchases 591,970 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 117,687.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72.

