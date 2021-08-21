Allworth Financial LP Sells 11,163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 62.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 899,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $104,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 138,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

