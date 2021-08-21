Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,545 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

