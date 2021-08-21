Allworth Financial LP Sells 534 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

