Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $30.47 on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

