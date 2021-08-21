Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.