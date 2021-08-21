AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.27.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.