Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

