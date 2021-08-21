Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

