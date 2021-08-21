Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

