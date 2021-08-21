América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.02

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 2028200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

