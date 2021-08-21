American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $989.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

