American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $47.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 82,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

