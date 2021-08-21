American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $43.50 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $43.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

