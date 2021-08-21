American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. 494,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

