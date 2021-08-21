American Investment Services Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.47. 197,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

