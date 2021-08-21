American Investment Services Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.