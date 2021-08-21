American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

