American Investment Services Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

