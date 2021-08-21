American Investment Services Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,402. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.