American Investment Services Inc. Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

