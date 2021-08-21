American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,986. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

