Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 379.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,049 shares of company stock worth $15,262,035. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

