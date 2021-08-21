Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $21.80 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16.

