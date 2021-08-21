Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,539 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of RBB Bancorp worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $496.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.