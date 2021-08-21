Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,570 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $30.71 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

