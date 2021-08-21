Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

