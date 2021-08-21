Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

AMGN traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

