Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 39,432 shares valued at $2,000,468. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 92.6% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,662. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

