Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

