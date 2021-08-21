Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.
On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
CHS opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
