Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

GLW stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

