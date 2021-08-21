Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CYBE stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

