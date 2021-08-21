Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.