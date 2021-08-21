Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.51. 139,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.