Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,994,000 after buying an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 481,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

