Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 214,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,075. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

