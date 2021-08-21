Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.