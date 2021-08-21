Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

INN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $923.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.41.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

