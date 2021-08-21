Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $459.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.77 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

