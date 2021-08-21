Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $927,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $9,584,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 113,021.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 55.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 536,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 190,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. 912,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,884. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.