Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.00. SYNNEX reported earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SNX opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.