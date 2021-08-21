Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

