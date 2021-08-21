Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $187.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $745.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth about $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Unifi by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 116,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,949. Unifi has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

