Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

