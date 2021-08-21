Analysts Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amcor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

